Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $1,609,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Gogo by 400.0% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $926,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOGO. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Gogo stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

