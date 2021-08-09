GoHealth (GOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. GoHealth has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.