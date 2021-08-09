GokuMarket Credit Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $222,566.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.49 or 0.00363488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com . The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

