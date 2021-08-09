Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 33,885 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 210.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vuzix worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $854.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

