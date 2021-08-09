Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 133,481 Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSTB. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSTB opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

