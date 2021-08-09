Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Kirkland’s worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 255,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

KIRK stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 4.31%.

In other news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $446,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

