Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 57.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,959,228. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $286.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.88. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

