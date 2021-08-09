Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,113,000 after buying an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 792,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,756,000 after buying an additional 93,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 620,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $50.13 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18.

