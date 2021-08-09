Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.08. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.