Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 310 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a twelve month low of $60.11 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

