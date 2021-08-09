Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.39. 3M has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

