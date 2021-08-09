Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.48 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.