Good Life Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 714,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 161.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

