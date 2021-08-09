Good Life Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

