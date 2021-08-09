Gossip Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,998.04 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $14,998.04 and $25.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 111.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

