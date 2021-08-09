GoWithMi Tops 1-Day Volume of $81,897.00 (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One GoWithMi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoWithMi has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $81,897.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.42 or 0.00826712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00106143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039857 BTC.

GoWithMi Coin Profile

GoWithMi (GMAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com . GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

GoWithMi Coin Trading

