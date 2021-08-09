Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

