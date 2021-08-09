Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$97.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.33.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$84.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$71.66 and a 1-year high of C$87.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.