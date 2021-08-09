Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

EFC stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $804.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

