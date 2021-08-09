Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $57,000 Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,321 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the last quarter. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $820.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.