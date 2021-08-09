Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 21,602 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.