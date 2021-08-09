Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,898 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

SCM stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $254.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

