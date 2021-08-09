Grid+ (GRID) Reaches Market Cap of $9.54 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $285,788.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00818426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00098624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00039655 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

