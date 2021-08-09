Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after buying an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

