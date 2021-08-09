Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

