Hannover Rück’s (HVRRY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HVRRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $97.10.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

