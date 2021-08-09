Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy to a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

LON:HBR opened at GBX 349.50 ($4.57) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.70. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Phil Kirk bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

