Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,130 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

