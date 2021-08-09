Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $947,000 Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.