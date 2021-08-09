Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harmonic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,471,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.