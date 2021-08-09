Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.65

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

