Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.65

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMY. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
