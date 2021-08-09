Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,042.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 311,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 51,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

