HashNet BitEco (HNB) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One HashNet BitEco coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $31,764.79 and approximately $1.35 million worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashNet BitEco has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Profile

HashNet BitEco (CRYPTO:HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashNet BitEco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.