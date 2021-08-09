HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,260. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.