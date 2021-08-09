Head-To-Head Contrast: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) versus Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services 1.28% 19.08% 2.43% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for H&E Equipment Services and Agiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.17%. Agiliti has a consensus target price of $21.69, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Agiliti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agiliti is more favorable than H&E Equipment Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of H&E Equipment Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H&E Equipment Services and Agiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services $1.17 billion 1.04 -$32.67 million $1.39 24.17 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&E Equipment Services.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Agiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment. The New Equipment Sales segment sells new equipment in product categories. The Used Equipment Sales segment offers rental fleet and inventoried equipment that are acquired through trade-ins its equipment customers and through purchases of high quality used equipment. The Parts Sales segment consists of new and used parts for the equipment and rental fleet. The Services segment operation provides maintenance and repair services for customers equipment and to rental fleet. The company was founded by Tom Engquist and Frank Head in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

