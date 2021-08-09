Hegic (HEGIC) Price Hits $0.13

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Hegic has a total market cap of $73.54 million and $31.57 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.58 or 0.00832327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00107300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040204 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

