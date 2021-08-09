Helpico (HELP) Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,357.22 and approximately $13.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00138809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00145239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.54 or 1.00010503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00773806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

