Hifi Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.66 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $118.03 million and $45.66 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

