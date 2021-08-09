Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $747.62 million-$754.67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.03 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.080-$6.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.40.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $142.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.12.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.