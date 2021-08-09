Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,200 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $107,008,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $31,625,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after purchasing an additional 668,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

