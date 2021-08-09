Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $647.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $632.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

