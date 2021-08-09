Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.47 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

