Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $810,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. ICAP lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT opened at $142.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

