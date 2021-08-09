Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $584,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after acquiring an additional 97,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

WRB opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.