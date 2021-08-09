Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $37,848,305. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,521.69 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,535.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,397.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

