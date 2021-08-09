Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

