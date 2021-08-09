Hiscox’s (HCXLF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCXLF. Citigroup started coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$12.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. Hiscox has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

