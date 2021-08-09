Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $117,291.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00140262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00145963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,919.37 or 0.99916367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00777646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

