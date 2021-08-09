HSBC Upgrades Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $18.20 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.80.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.51.

HAL stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

