HTMLCOIN (HTML) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $38,900.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

